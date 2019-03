lea michele back to work on glee

Lea Michele is a consummate professional. Less than a month after the tragic death of her boyfriend and costar Cory Monteith, the "Glee" actress returned to set of the FOX musical hit in L.A. on Tuesday. The Broadway vet shared a somber behind-the-scenes picture via her Twitter account. "Feels so good to be home," the 26-year-old wrote in the caption.

One day earlier, Michele was photographed leaving a recording studio in Hollywood. "Thank you Alex Anders and Adam Anders for a great recording session today. You guys are the best," the actress, 26, tweeted. "Couldn't have picked a more beautiful and perfect song to start the year with."

Music producer Alex replied, "You were absolutely magnificent today. I am in awe of your strength and your sweet spirit. Love you." Adam echoed, "You are the strongest person I know. That was truly amazing. Love you." Michele began wardrobe fittings for the fifth season of "Glee" on Aug. 1, and filming began Aug. 5.

Following Monteith's July 13 death from a drug overdose, the cast held a private memorial for the late actor on the same Paramount Soundstage that stands in for McKinley High's auditorium. There, more than 250 mourners -- including Michele, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Darren Criss and Chord Overstreet -- reminisced about Monteith with stories and music.

Hours after the July 25 service's end, about 15 of Monteith's costars comforted one another over lunch -- and a champagne toast -- at nearby AOC eatery. "The day was filled with a lot of tears, but also happiness," a source recently told Us Weekly. The cast was eager to get back to business on Aug. 5, the source added: "They want to be around their family and help each other move on."

