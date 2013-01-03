Billboard -- After the "Les Miserables" soundtrack album made a stunning jump this week from No. 33 to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, the set now has its sights set on No. 1.

Label sources suggest that the Republic Records soundtrack could sell over 100,000 by week's end on Sunday, Jan. 6. That could be enough to beat the current Billboard 200 champ: Taylor Swift 's "Red." This past week, "Les Miserables" sold 136,000 at No. 2 and "Red" sold 241,000 at No. 1, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Taylor Swift's 'Red,' 'Les Mis' Soundtrack Lead Billboard 200 Chart

Next week might only see one or two titles sell a 100,000 -- which is traditional in January. Every year, the month houses some of the slowest sales weeks for album sales, as so few new releases arrive to market.

The first major releases due this month will arrive on Jan. 8 when Black Veil Brides' "Wretched & Divine," Dropkick Murphys' "Signed and Sealed in Blood," Chris Tomlin's "Burning Lights" and the "Girls" TV soundtrack.

