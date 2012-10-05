'Mad Men' Star Christina Hendricks: Don't Call Me 'Full-Figured!'

By Radar Staff

Warning: Dangerous curves ahead!

"Mad Men" star Christina Hendricks has inspired many different ways to describe her eye-popping figure, but she made it clear during a recent interview-gone-wrong that she does not think it is appropriate to be called "full-figured."

The Emmy nominated actress became visibly uncomfortable when an Australian TV reporter asked her: "You have been an inspiration as a full-figured woman. What is the most inspiring story that you can remember where you've inspired someone?"

PHOTOS: The Hottest Body Awards At The 2012 Emmy Awards

Hendricks laughed nervously, attempted to answer and then finally said: "Um, I don't know, I'm sorry."

She then looked off-camera toward her publicist.

Kate Waterhouse, fashion editor for Sydney's Sun-Herald newspaper continued to question the curvy star and again made a wrong turn when she said: "You've been known as an inspiration for women as being a full-figure ..."

PHOTOS: The Best, Worst & Wackiest Dressed Stars At The 2012 Emmy Awards

Clearly uncomfortable, Christina looked for help offscreen to her rep and said to the journalist: "I mean… You just said it again."

The 37-year-old star didn't answer the question, and got the help she needed when her rep directed the journalist to stay on topic, prompting a round of apologies.

"I think calling me full-figured is just rude," she reportedly said off-camera.

It's not unusual for Christina's body type to become a subject of discussion in interviews, and she told Glamour magazine in an earlier interview: "You get everyone out there judging your dress and your hair and your lipstick, and you just think, 'Let me get dressed up and go to a nice party. Why do you have to be so judgmental?'"

Keep clicking for more pictures of Christina...