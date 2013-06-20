NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran media reporter Howard Kurtz is shifting from CNN to Fox News Channel.

Fox said Thursday that Kurtz would take over its weekend media criticism show, "Fox News Watch." He'd been the host of CNN's "Reliable Sources."

Fox says that Kurtz, who was a longtime reporter for The Washington Post, will write a column for the network's website and be an on-air analyst on other Fox shows throughout the week.

Last month, Kurtz used his CNN show to apologize for an inaccurate column he'd written for The Daily Beast on basketball player Jason Collins, who had come out as gay. The website and Kurtz then announced they were "parting ways." Kurtz has said the split was amicable and had been in the works before the story.