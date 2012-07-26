There may come a time when Michael Phelps looks back at his swimming career post-retirement with fond thoughts, but for now, the 14-time Olympic gold medalist is focusing on his much-needed R&R.

"I'm excited to relax! Not have to answer to anyone. Not have someone tell me where to go, when to go, what to do…" the 27-year-old, who will kickoff in his third and final Summer Olympics in London on Friday, told Us Weekly at Club Speedo on Thursday.

PHOTOS: See Michael Phelps' body evolution

Knowing that he didn't want to compete past the age of 30, these next few weeks will feel rather bittersweet for the 6-foot-4 athlete, but Phelps is keeping his head in the game -- even with teammate Ryan Lochte, 27, on his tail.

PHOTOS: Love lives of athletes

"Once I hang my suit up I want to be able to look back and say I've done everything I can in my career -- whether that's having fifty gold medals or having sixteen total medals," the Baltimore, Maryland native has told Us. "If I can say I've done everything I've wanted, I think that's really all that matters."

PHOTOS: Olympic athletes post-Games success

But in the meantime, the chiseled champion's first order of business is something on land -- in particular, winter sports.

"This winter I want to try and snowboard and ski...I've never done that because I couldn't get hurt," he explained to Us. "I knew if I got hurt it wouldn't be good."

Want more Olympics? Meet Team USA's families, go inside their homes (and gyms!), and more! Check out Us Weekly's Olympic collectors edition, "American Heroes," on newsstands now. Order at bn.com/usolympics.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michael Phelps Excited to Ski, Snowboard Upon Olympic Retirement