Michelle Williams' Native American-Inspired Magazine Cover Blasted as Offensive

By Jen Odell

Why is fair, blond Glinda the Good Witch -- aka Michelle Williams -- wearing long black braids accented with feathers, dark makeup and a forlorn frown? Or, as Jezebel puts it, why is the actress wearing "Redface" in 2013?

The cover of British magazine AnOther features a black and white image of Williams decked out in what appears to be Native American garb, complete with what Refinery29 observes are "contours" created by makeup shading that evoke images of Native American women from the early 1900s.

Given the "no place like home" headline reference, we assume the look has something to do with promoting her new film, "Oz the Great and Powerful." But Refinery29 also points out that it seems more than a little callous to mention "home" in the context of a people whose homeland was stolen by the ancestors of the guy who wrote all those Oz stories. So what gives?

Apparently, the idea behind Williams' shoot was to show in a variety of looks from across the ages. The magazine hit newsstands with a number of different cover photos of Williams as well. But if recent apologies and retractions for other missteps regarding the portrayal of Native American stereotypes are any indication, the blogosphere might well have the upper hand here. After all, it was just a few months ago that both Victoria's Secret and Karlie Kloss apologized for the headdress the model wore in its annual Angels show.

