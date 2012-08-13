On Sunday, Miley Cyrus went under the chopping block and lopped off her chin-length hair into a spunky pixie cut reminiscent of Ginnifer Goodwin and singer Robyn's cute coifs.

And while the 19-year-old says that her super-short 'do makes her feel more like herself than ever before, not everyone is so keen on her rock-and-roll look. (On Monday, Tyler the Creator tweeted, "Your barber is an a**hole," before deleting his tweet later that day.) As if a fresh batch of critics has ever stopped her from sounding off before, the starlet took to her Twitter with some choice words.

PHOTOS: Miley's wildest moments so far

"My dad Billy Ray Cyrus used to tell me, 'opinions are are like a**holes --everybody has one.' LOVE my hair. Feel so happy, pretty, and free," she wrote late Sunday after she and celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (who is famous for creating Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" on Friends 'do in the '90s) documented the entire hair-cutting process.

Said the newly engaged star (whose beau is Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth) of her statement-making crop: "Feeling so happy in my skin."

PHOTOS: Miley and Liam's love story

And as for anyone who can't keep their opinions to themselves, Cyrus is maintaining just one reaction to her hair haters: "Giving face all day."

PHOTOS: Miley's skimpiest outfits of all time

As it turns out, Cyrus' most daring 'do yet was a long time in the making. Back in 2008 when she was at the height of her Hannah Montana career, she gave Good Morning America a backstage tour of her dressing room.

"This is Twiggy," she said, pointing to a framed photo of the short-haired 1960s British style icon. "One day I'm going to cut my hair like that. I know I am. I will one day."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Defends New Super-Short Haircut