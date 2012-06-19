Molly Sims is a Mom!
Us Weekly
It's a boy!
First-time parents Molly Sims and her husband Scott Stuber welcomed their son on Tuesday.
A rep confirms to Us Weekly the birth of baby Stuber and tells Us he weighed in a little over 7 lbs. No name has been revealed yet.
Sims, 39, married movie producer Stuber, 43, last September. The model/actress told Us last month she was beginning to get nervous about the birth of her son -- and so was Stuber!
"We did our first birthing class the other day," she said. "I swear to god I thought he was going to faint!"
But Sims did have her son's nursery ready.
"It's kind of bohemian, modern chic," she shared. "We have made it so cool. I'm so happy. It's my favorite room!"
