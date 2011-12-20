-- Molly Sims carrying an Edie Parker "Lara" clutch at the Alice + Olivia fashion show for Baby Buggy.

-- Cuba Gooding, Jr. having brunch at Del Frisco's Grille in Dallas.

-- Sofia Vergara toasting with Moet & Chandon champagne following the announcement of the Golden Globe nominations in Beverly Hills.

-- Daniel Craig holding custom The Teaologist teas while boarding a private jet.

-- Scarlett Johansson sipping Veuve Clicquot while chatting with Carmeron Crowe at the after party for Fox's We Bought A Zoo in the 44 at Royalton Hotel in NYC.

-- Jessica Simpson watching football with friends and drinking an Arnold Palmer at the bar of Killer Shrimp restaurant and Bar in Marina Del Rey, CA.

-- Nicky Hilton and Charlotte Ronson donning masks at the Provocateur Pop-up for Swedish House Mafia's Masquerade Motel Party in NYC.

-- Uma Thurman in deep conversation with a male companion while picking at tacos at Teqa Restaurant in NYC.

-- Jennifer Hudson showing off her stunning, one of a kind pieces created by, Jacob & Co Jewelry before performing at the VH1 Diva Awards in NYC.

-- Nicholas Cage and son Kal-El enjoying sashimi at Sushisamba 7 in NYC.

-- Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton celebrating the Holidays early at the Audi/Piaget party in Aspen, CO.

-- American Idol judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler and host Ryan Seacrest all sipping on TY KU sake while enjoying a meal at Social House in Las Vegas’ Aria Resort & Casino.

-- Madonna enjoying a romantic meal and a bottle of wine with boyfriend Brahim Zaibat at cozy restaurant Cotta in NYC.

-- Drew Barrymore stocking up on holiday essentials at the Superdry USA Beverly Center store in L.A.

-- Adrianne Curry teaching Virgin Mobile Ad Star Sarah Carroll Pole Dancing moves at The Abbey Food + Bar in West Hollywood.

-- Nick Lachey dining with a guy friend at Abe & Arthur's in NYC.

