17 things to expect in pop culture in 2017

Bring on the New Year! From babies and weddings to movie and TV debuts, these are the top 17 things Wonderwall.com is most eagerly anticipating in 2017. No. 1 is a no-brainer: We can't wait for "Wonder Woman." Gal Gadot made her debut as Diana Prince in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and was widely regarded as a highlight of the superhero flick, which starred Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the titular roles. To the delight of fangirls everywhere, the Israeli model-actress will star as the Amazon princess in the stand-alone "Wonder Woman" origin story, which debuts on June 2. Will the film fare better than its poorly reviewed predecessor, which was nonetheless a hit at the box office? We sure hope so! Now keep reading for more of the top 17 things to expect in 2017...

RELATED: The biggest celebrity news stories of 2016