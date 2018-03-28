How the cast of 'Beetlejuice' has changed over the years

Believe it or not, it's been three decades since "Beetlejuice" hit theaters (crazy, right?!). The 1988 Tim Burton flick was a critical and commercial success that audiences still love today. In celebration of its 30th anniversary on March 30, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what the "Beetlejuice" cast is up to today. Keep reading to see how its stars' lives have changed over the years...

RELATED: Disney stars: Where are they now?