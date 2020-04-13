The best coming-of-age films

Ready to settle in and watch a classic coming-of-age flick? You're in luck! Wonderwall.com has rounded up some of our favorite movies about this pivotal period, and we're starting with 2017's "Lady Bird," which gave us a unique take on getting through high school. Christine, played by Saoirse Ronan (who picked up a best actress Golden Globe for her performance), is struggling with all the usual teenage issues while simultaneously not falling into any of the usual movie high school stereotypes. As a senior at a Catholic high school in California, Christine renames herself Lady Bird and falls for all the wrong guys while dreaming of escaping to the East Coast, giving a realistic portrayal of high school in the '00s. Keep reading for more...

