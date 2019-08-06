Meet the cast of 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold'

With a flurry of live-action flicks coming out, it was about time Nickelodeon's beloved adventurer Dora the Explorer moved to the big screen! Before "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" hits theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Wonderwall.com is introducing you to all the actors stepping into roles from the adorable cartoon. Keep reading to meet them all...

RELATED: The best original live-action Nickelodeon shows