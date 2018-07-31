A guide to this summer's must-watch horror films

Audiences can expect some truly terrifying movies this summer, and we're here to let you know which ones you should check out, starting with "Slender Man." The film, which is based on the popular Creepypasta internet meme, centers on a group of teen girls who investigate the mystery of the Slender Man after a friend goes missing -- only to become haunted by the Slender Man themselves. "Slender Man" hits theaters on Aug. 10, 2018. Keep reading to see which other horror films you need to watch this summer!

