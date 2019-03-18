The most dramatic teen love stories

On March 15, 2019, "Five Feet Apart" -- the story of a 17-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis (played by Haley Lu Richardson) who falls for a fellow young hospital patient with CF (played by Cole Sprouse) -- hit theaters. In honor of this new teen drama, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most dramatic movies about teenagers that came before. Keep reading for all the tearjerkers...

RELATED: Iconic movie wedding dresses