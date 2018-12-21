Nicholas Sparks movies ranked

Nicholas Sparks has given us some of the best (and worst) romantic movies to ever hit the big screen. In celebration of the novelist and screenwriter's 53rd birthday on Dec. 31, 2018, Wonderwall.com is ranking the films based on his books from the very terrible to the iconic, starting with "The Choice." The 2016 flick, which stars Teresa Palmer and Benjamin Walker, comes in last on our list thanks to its overly dramatic, formulaic plot and mediocre writing. The critically panned movie, which is based on Nicholas' 2007 novel of the same name, tells the story of two neighbors who fall in love at their first meeting. In addition to garnering terrible reviews, "The Choice" was also a disappointment at the box office, earning only $23 million. Keep reading to see where the other Sparks movies fall...

RELATED: Ryan Gosling's best movie roles ranked