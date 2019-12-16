Everything you need to know about 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Among the most anticipated films of the year is "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the final installment of the George Lucas-created saga. In preparation for its long-awaited, much-talked-about release on Dec. 20, 2019, Wonderwall.com has compiled a list of things you should know before heading off to a galaxy far far away... starting with the film's director! The movie was initially supposed to be helmed by "Jurassic World" writer-director Colin Trevorrow, though as of September 2017, that was no longer the case. There was speculation that Lucasfilm decided to part ways with Colin after his last movie, "The Book of Henry," failed to impress most critics. The pendulum soon shifted back to where it started for this third and final trilogy in the franchise -- to J.J. Abrams, who directed 2015's "The Force Awakens," bringing things full circle. Keep reading for more…

