Oscar winners' first movies

Twenty five years ago on Nov. 18, 1994, future Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman made her film debut in the action-crime drama "Léon: The Professional." In the movie, Natalie starred as Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl taken under the wing of an assassin (played by Jean Reno) after her family is killed. In honor of the film's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the first movies of more Academy Award-winning stars through the years. Keep reading for more...

