The best warrior women in film

Thirty-five years ago, one of our favorite warrior women debuted on the big screen. Tanya Roberts played Sheena, Queen of the Jungle -- an orphan who learns to telecommunicate with animals and do battle after being raised in the fictional African country of Tigora -- in 1984's "Sheena." In the film, which was released on Aug. 17, 1984, the jungle heroine fights to save her tribe from the evil Prince Otwani, who wants the precious metal under the natives' land. Sheena is not only brave but an expert in combat and weaponry, including knives, spears, bows and makeshift weapons. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the fiercest warrior women in cinema. Keep reading for more...

