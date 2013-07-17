Justin Timberlake will be battling it out with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards! The "Suit & Tie" singer and "Thrift Shop" collaborators have each earned six nominations this year.

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore to the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards

Other artists who earned top nominations include Bruno Mars, Robin Thicke (for his controversial "Blurred Lines" clip), Miley Cyrus, Pink, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Drake and Fun. The coveted Moonman award for "Video of the Year" could go to Timberlake, Macklemore & Lewis, Mars, Thicke or Swift.

The VMA's will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Check out the full list of 2013 MTV Video Music Award nominees below:

PHOTOS: VMA's wildest moments

Video of the YearMacklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, "Thrift Shop"Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"

Best Hip Hop VideoMacklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"Drake, "Started From The Bottom"Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar, "F--kin' Problems"J. Cole feat. Miguel, "Power Trip"

Best Male VideoJustin Timberlake, "Mirrors"Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven">Ed Sheeran, "Lego House"Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"

Best Female VideoRihanna feat. Mikky Ekko, "Stay"Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"Demi Lovato, "Heart Attack"

Best Pop VideoBruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"Fun., "Carry On"Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"Selena Gomez, "Come and Get It"

Artist To Watch, Presented by Taco BellTwenty One Pilots, "Holding On To You"Zedd feat. Foxes, "Clarity"Austin Mahone, "What About Love"The Weeknd, "Wicked Games"Iggy Azalea, "Work"

Best CollaborationJustin Timberlake, feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera, "Feel This Moment"Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding, "I Need Your Love"Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"

Best Video With A Social MessageKelly Clarkson, "People Like Us"Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, "Same Love"Snoop Lion, "No Guns Allowed"Miguel, "Candles in the Sun"Beyoncé, "I Was Here"

Best Rock VideoImagine Dragons, "Radioactive"Fall Out Boy, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)"Mumford & Sons, "I Will Wait"Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"Vampire Weekend, "Diane Young"

Best Art Direction Capital Cities, "Safe and Sound"Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu, "Q.U.E.E.N"Lana Del Rey, "National Anthem"Alt-J, "Tesselate"

PHOTOS: Beyonce's Best VMA's Moments

Best ChoreographyChris Brown, "Fine China"Ciara, "Body Party"Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, "Live It Up"will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber, "#thatPOWER"Bruno Mars, "Treasure"

Best CinematographyThirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"Lana Del Rey, "Ride"Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"A-Trak & Tommy Trash, "Tuna Melt"

Best DirectionJustin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"Fun., "Carry On"Drake, "Started From The Bottom"

Best EditingPink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch, "Sweet Nothing"Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"

Best Visual EffectsCapital Cities, "Safe and Sound"Duck Sauce, "It's You"Flying Lotus, "Tony Tortures"Skrillex feat. the Doors "Breakn' a Sweat"The Weeknd "Wicked Games"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: MTV Video Music Awards 2013: Full List of Nominees!