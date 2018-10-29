Biggest music news of October 2018

Selena Gomez seeking treatment after hospitalization, emotional breakdown

Selena Gomez sought out a mental health treatment program in October after allegedly being hospitalized for issues related to her 2017 kidney transplant then suffering an emotional breakdown, according to reports published on Oct. 10. The singer reportedly checked into an East Coast psychiatric facility to receive dialectical behavior therapy. "Selena has dealt with depression for a while and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant. Selena wasn't feeling well and went to the hospital, as she does whenever she feels off. After further monitoring, it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a [mental health] facility," a source told "Entertainment Tonight."

RELATED: Drake's life in photos