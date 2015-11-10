Celebrity news for Nov. 10, 2015

Benedict Cumberbatch honored by Queen Elizabeth

When he's not busy solving capers "Sherlock"-style or hitting the stage as a distraught Hamlet, Benedict Cumberbatch fills much of his time working to raise money and awareness to support young Syrian refugees via Save the Children, a cause he's helped raise more than $227,000 for. That charitable use of his celebrity status helped earn him one of the highest honors in England this week when Queen Elizabeth II named him a Commander of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace. Asked to sum up the ceremony, the endearingly self-effacing actor -- who brought his wife, Sophie Hunter to the high-profile affair -- told the New York Post he found the whole thing "quite nerve-wracking."

