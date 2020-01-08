Wax figures of your favorite music stars: Uncanny or unrecognizable?

When Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, unveiled its Nicki Minaj wax figure on Jan. 7, 2020, the internet had a lot to say about it. Some fans thought it was the spitting image of the rapper while others insisted the waxwork looks more like Kourtney Kardashian. But Nicki's wax figure is far from the first to generate controversy. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at more music stars' wax likenesses and decide for yourself if they're the spitting images of celebs or just sad imitations...

RELATED: Stage names of 2020 Grammy nominees explained