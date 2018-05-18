ICYMI: The week in music May 13-19

Cannes documentary claims Whitney Houston was molested by family member

Whitney Houston was molested by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick, a documentary that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 alleges. Whitney's longtime assistant Mary Jones told filmmakers that the late singer confided in her about the alleged sexual abuse. Whitney's half-brother, Gary Garland-Houston, said in the film that he too was abused by a female family member.