ICYMI: The week in music for July 14-20

R. Kelly denied bail, "happy" to be in solitary confinement

At a federal court hearing in Chicago on July 16, R. Kelly was ordered to be held without bail. The disgraced singer, who's been charged with 18 counts of sexual misconduct, is reportedly "happy" to be in solitary confinement right now, according to his attorney. Nicole Blank Becker told TMZ on July 18 that the R&B star prefers to be alone because he fears for his life in general population.

