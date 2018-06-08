ICYMI: The week in music for June 3-9

Beyonce and JAY-Z reveal decoy babies

Beyonce and JAY-Z left fans pretty confused when they seemingly revealed their twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, in a new photo this week, only to later clarify that the photo did not depict their children after all. During the first stop of their "On The Run II" tour in Cardiff, Wales, on June 6, the hip-hop power couple flashed a photo on-screen of themselves each holding two babies. The infants were assumed to be the twins, but Beyonce's team later clarified that they were baby models. Later on, at-home video footage showed the couple's real twins (confirmed by Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, on Instagram).

