Most memorable CMT Music Awards fashion moments

When the 2018 CMT Music Awards kick off on June 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, country music royalty will be uniting to see who takes home top honors at the annual fan-voted event. For the last decade, the CMT Music Awards have provided some pretty memorable fashion moments too. Let's revisit those we just can't forget, starting with this unique look! Dierks Bentley dressed up like a pilot for the 2014 CMT Music Awards riding the success of his hit "Drunk on a Plane." We love a good costume! Keep reading to see more memorable CMT Music Awards style!

