The biggest music moments of May 2018

May 2018 was a wild month for music news and Wonderwall.com is recapping it all, starting with Kanye West's antics. The rapper faced intense backlash after he appeared on TMZ Live on May 1 and said that slavery was "a choice." TMZ producer Van Lathan fired back after Kanye made the inflammatory comments and the exchange went viral. Kanye also shared during the interview that he had undergone liposuction to avoid being called fat and then got hooked on opioid painkillers. The incident occurred nearly one week after Kanye shared images of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and tweeted his support for his "brother," President Donald Trump. Keep reading to see what other music news you might have missed in May!

