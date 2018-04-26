Biggest music moments from April 2018

From Coachella to the ACM Awards and new releases, April 2018 was a huge month for music and Wonderwall.com is recapping it all! We're starting off with some of the biggest news of the month: Beyonce's history-making, show-stopping Coachella performance on April 14. Queen Bey returned to the stage for the first time since the 2017 arrival of her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, and absolutely killed it. The superstar singer had a live band, perfect choreography and flawless vocals as she paid homage to black culture and shared the stage with sister Solange, husband JAY-Z and former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The performance -- which she followed up with a second that also featured custom Balmain looks during during the festival's second weekend -- truly solidified Beyonce's status as a musical icon, according to critics, and made history: Bey was the first black woman to headline Coachella and her set was, according to YouTube, the most viewed Coachella performance and the most viewed live music festival on the platform ever. Keep reading for more newsworthy musical moments this month...

