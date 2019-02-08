ICYMI: The week in music for Feb. 3-9

Fans left disappointed by Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maroon 5 is one of the best, but you couldn't tell from their Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. The rock band received some scathing reviews from fans who criticized the group's performance as "boring, unfulfilling and unnecessary." Maroon 5 was joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. The one shining light, many fans felt, was the stellar gospel choir that backed up the major stars.

RELATED: Most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show performances