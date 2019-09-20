ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 15-21, 2019

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to record John Lennon song for new Ringo album

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are teaming up to honor their late bandmate. The former members of The Beatles recorded a rendition of John Lennon's song "Grow Old with Me," which was released posthumously on "Milk and Honey" in 1984, for Ringo's upcoming album "What's My Name." Ringo is providing vocals and drums on the new track while Paul is handling bass and backing vocals. "What's My Name" will be released on Oct. 25.

