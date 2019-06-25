Best nostalgic photos of the Beatles

On June 28, 2019, Lily James and Himesh Patel hit movie screens in the musical-comedy-fantasy flick "Yesterday," which imagines a world where only one man remembers The Beatles ever existed. In honor of the film's release, Wonderwall.com is taking a walk down penny, er, memory lane to see the best old photos of one of rock 'n' roll's greatest bands... starting with this happy pic from 1964. Band members John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr posed inside a rail car at London's Paddington Station to film their musical comedy "A Hard Day's Night," which is based on their album of the same name. Keep reading to see more nostalgic photos of the band that changed the world...

