ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Cardi B charged with assault following strip club fight

Cardi B was charged with assault and reckless endangerment on Oct. 1 after turning herself in at a New York City police station. The rapper allegedly got into fight with a 23-year-old bartender at a Queens strip club in August during which chairs, bottles and hookah water pipes were thrown. "We are aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm from that night," Cardi's lawyer, Jeff Kern, told reporters. "We expect the matter to be resolved expeditiously." Cardi's due to be arraigned in late October.

