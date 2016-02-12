Paris Hilton, Scarlett Johansson and more stars you forgot made music

Celebrities are often multi-talented, but sometimes certain gifts can be overlooked. To mark Paris Hilton's 35th birthday on Feb. 17, 2016, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the famous faces who attempted to make their mark in the music world. Paris' self-titled debut album came out in 2006 and was filled with hip-hop and R&B-driven tracks. But even though she worked with hitmaker producer Scott Storch, she got mixed reviews. Despite the critical pans, the hotel heiress' album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and its first single, "Stars Are Blind," peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Funny celebrity photos for February 2016