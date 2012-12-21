Backstreet Boys star and new dad A.J. Mclean has suffered a setback in his ongoing battle for sobriety, confessing he has turned to alcohol on numerous occasions since completing his third stint in rehab last year.

The singer sought professional treatment to overcome his latest alcohol and drug issues in early 2011, and he appeared to be getting his life back on track as he wed his make-up artist girlfriend Rochelle last winter. The couple welcomed a daughter named Ava on Nov. 27, and all seemed well for McLean -- but he was secretly struggling to keep his drink demons at bay.

He tells In Touch magazine, "A few weeks ago I had a really bad day, I was in a funk. I went out in Hollywood and had a couple of beers and maybe one or two shots. This happened two weeks ago, roughly."

And the 34-year-old admits it wasn't the first lapse: "Before that, I was sober for almost a month. Before then, four months. It's been sporadic.

"I will forever be an alcoholic and an addict in recovery as long as I live. It's an ongoing struggle, a daily thing."

However, McLean insists Ava has given his life new meaning and he is determined to kick his habits once and for all - for the sake of his little girl and his wife.

He says, "(I've been) trying to be a good husband and a good father and deal with life on life's terms. There is a lot going on. It's been overwhelming. "I can't stress how much my daughter is an inspiration to stay sober. When I come home and she opens those big blue eyes at me, it's the most amazing feeling I could ever feel. I'm not looking for sympathy. It's a constant struggle, and it's not as easy as you think."