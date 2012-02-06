The show must go on.

Leslie Carter's loved ones gathered at Freay Funeral Home Mayville, N.Y. and the Chautauqua County Cemetery where she was laid to rest on Sunday, but one family member who was not there to pay his respects was her older brother, Nick Carter.

PHOTOS: Stars and their siblings

The Backstreet Boys singer, who's in the middle of his multi-city solo tour, honored his previously booked engagement at the iHeart Performance Studio in Bala Cynwyd, PA Sunday evening instead of heading to his sister's services taking place seven hours away.

This is Nick's third performance since Leslie passed away from a drug overdose on Feb. 1 at the age of 25.

PHOTOS: Shocking celeb deaths of 2011

On Monday, the 32-year-old addressed his absence from his sister's services, telling TMZ, "I wanted to be at my sister's funeral, but my family has always had a complicated dynamic. There are so many emotions for me surrounding the loss of my sister. I am trying to stay healthy, positive, and focused."

PHOTOS: Watch Nick perform with the Backstreet Boys andNew Kids on the Block

Sources close to TMZ say that Nick feels his family went out of their way to make sure that he was not included.

On the day of his sister's death, a statement was released on his website, nickcarter.net, which read: "Nick Carter is thankful to the many people and the fans who have shared their wishes and prayers during this tragic time. We want to let the fans know the tour will go on as promised," with Nick adding "Performing is cathartic to me and I am dedicating the rest of my tour to my sister since she loved to watch me perform."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Leslie Carter Overdosed According to Police Report

Nick Carter Releases Statement About Sister's Death

Year in Review: In Memoriam 2011