American Idol is down to its final three contestants, but the competition onstage is nothing compared to the rivalry at the judges table. As the 12th season nears its end, it has become increasingly clear that the show just isn't big enough for both Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj. Earlier this week, the ongoing feud between the two divas was kicked up a notch when Minaj let loose a series of tweets slamming her fellow judge.

The drama started during Idol's May 1 episode, when Carey took a not-so-subtle dig at the "Roman Holiday" rapper by noting that she had never reached the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart. (Carey holds the record for most weeks in the top spot with "One Sweet Day" and has had 18 songs total reach No. 1. Only The Beatles have more, with 20.)

In response, Minaj slammed the "Touch My Body" singer on Twitter, alluding to rumors that Idol producers had wanted to replace Carey with former judge Jennifer Lopez when ratings began to slide earlier this season. "All dem #1s but Jlo phone ringin?" she tweeted. "I guess having a personality, being a secure woman, and giving genuine critique still trumps that."

Then, responding to a post by Perez Hilton about Carey's insult the previous night, she said: "What u SHOULD be doing (wit your messy ass) is asking why a woman SO successful at her age, is still so INSECURE, and bitter."

"Bwaha! Burn? She's sad I tied her record for Hot 100 entries in only 3 years of being in the game," Minaj added, referring to the fact that both she and her rival have had 44 hits on the Hot 100 chart. "Yep, a black female rapper."

