Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 14-20. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. AFC Championship: Baltimore vs. New England, CBS, 47.71 million.

2. "AFC Championship Post-Game," CBS, 25.95 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 22.86 million.

4. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 17.93 million.

5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 17.64 million.

6. "American idol" (Thursday), Fox, 16.23 million.

7. "Hawaii Five-0" (Sunday), CBS, 13.03 million.

8. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 12.64 million.

9. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 12.45 million.

10. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 11.7 million.

11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 11.65 million.

12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.64 million.

13. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 11.46 million.

14. "Vegas," CBS, 11.27 million.

15. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 10.68 million.

16. "Modern Family," ABC, 11 million.

17. "CSI: NY," CBS, 10.68 million.

18. "How I Met Your Mother," CBS, 10.51 million.

19. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.59 million.

20. "Undercover Boss," CBS, 9.45 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.