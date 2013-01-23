Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 14-20
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 14-20. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. AFC Championship: Baltimore vs. New England, CBS, 47.71 million.
2. "AFC Championship Post-Game," CBS, 25.95 million.
3. "NCIS," CBS, 22.86 million.
4. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 17.93 million.
5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 17.64 million.
6. "American idol" (Thursday), Fox, 16.23 million.
7. "Hawaii Five-0" (Sunday), CBS, 13.03 million.
8. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 12.64 million.
9. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 12.45 million.
10. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 11.7 million.
11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 11.65 million.
12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.64 million.
13. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 11.46 million.
14. "Vegas," CBS, 11.27 million.
15. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 10.68 million.
16. "Modern Family," ABC, 11 million.
17. "CSI: NY," CBS, 10.68 million.
18. "How I Met Your Mother," CBS, 10.51 million.
19. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.59 million.
20. "Undercover Boss," CBS, 9.45 million.
