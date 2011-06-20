Paris Hilton, Beau Cy Waits Call It Quits

Reporting by UsMagazine

Not-so-hot: Paris Hilton is single again. After about a year together, the celebutante and beau Cy Waits have called it quits, multiple insiders confirm to Us Weekly.

"They are broken up," one pal tells Us of Hilton, 30, and Vegas club owner Waits. "It's sad, she cares about him a lot and thinks he's a great guy but they really hit a rough patch."

Hilton and her rep had no comment.

The reality star and Waits stepped out in late spring 2010, shortly after her final split from former "Hills" star Douglas Reinhardt. Explains the friend: "[Cy's] found it difficult to live his life with her in the spotlight and that's what caused their split. No drama, it's amicable, but things didn't work out."

Indeed, life as Hilton's beau was never low-key: Back in August, Waits was at Hilton's side when she was arrested for cocaine possession at a traffic stop in Las Vegas. The couple presented a united front this past April, when Waits accompanied Hilton as she testified against an alleged home intruder in an L.A. court. An overzealous fans threw water in Waits' faced and grabbed him by the neck before Hilton's security team intervened.

