LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The public television station that produces a show narrated by Fred Willard says it is ending the actor's work on the series after his arrest on suspicion of a lewd act.

Jeanne Hopkins is the spokeswoman for WGBH, the Boston public TV station that produces "Market Warriors." Hopkins says the station is removing Willard's narration from four episodes.

His voice will be replaced by "Antiques Roadshow" host Mark Walberg.

Willard is best-known as the dog-show announcer in the movie "Best in Show." Los Angeles police arrested him Wednesday night after they say the 72-year-old was spotted committing a lewd act in a Hollywood adult theater.

His representatives have not been returned phone messages.

The actor has also appeared in the mockumentary films "This is Spinal Tap" and "Waiting for Guffman."

Actor Fred Willard, perhaps best-known as a dog-show announcer in the movie "Best in Show," has been arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd act at a Hollywood adult theater.

Los Angeles police Sgt. Mark Ro says uniformed vice officers were conducting a routine investigation of the theater shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday and saw Willard engaging in a lewd act.

He says Willard appeared to be alone.

The 72-year-old actor was booked at the Hollywood police station on suspicion of committing a lewd act in public. Ro says Willard was released after midnight without posting bail.

A call to Willard's agent, Mike Eisenstadt, seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Thursday morning.

Willard was nominated four times for Emmys for guest roles on TV's "Modern Family" and "Everybody Loves Raymond." In Pixar's 2008 hit "WALL-E," he played Shelby Forthright, the CEO of a ubiquitous big-box chain called Buy'n'Large.

In addition to "Best in Show," Willard has also appeared in other Christopher Guest mockumentary films, including "This is Spinal Tap" and "Waiting for Guffman."