It takes a lot of work to be a Baldwin!

On Saturday, Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Thomas -- having escaped the post-Sandy havoc in New York City -- were spotted strolling in sunny Los Angeles in workout clothes.

The 30 Rock actor, 54, shared part of his fitness regime with photographers and spontaneously did vigorous pushups as his sexy wife, 28, stood nearby checking out her cell phone. (The couple was on the West Coast for the Sunday night Hollywood premiere of Baldwin's latest film, Rise of the Guardians.)

Back in January 2011, the handsome actor showed off an impressive 30-pound weight loss, one he achieved over four months; one probable source of support was his wife, an NYC yoga instructor.

"I gave up sugar . . . I do Pilates and spin, but I don't do as much yoga as I'd like," Baldwin explained at the time. "When we're shooting and I can't work out, I just have to eat less. So I'm very conscious of that. But sugar was the real killer for me -- that was the problem."

Baldwin and Thomas tied the knot in NYC this past June. Last Monday, as the Big Apple prepped for the arrival of Superstorm Sandy, Baldwin (who has admitted he's interest in potentially running for mayor of his beloved city) was photographed walking his tiny dogs through the rainy streets.

