CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) -- Vermont State Police and a spokeswoman for Mia Farrow say the actress' brother killed himself at his art gallery.

Sixty-six-year-ol d Patrick Farrow died of a single gunshot wound to the head. His body was found late Monday in his studio, a converted church in the small town of Castleton.

Police say the medical examiner's finding of suicide is consistent with evidence found at the scene.

Laura Berwick, who is Mia Farrow's manager, says Patrick Farrow was a beloved brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather and that the family is grieving.