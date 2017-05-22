Captain Jack Sparrow and more of pop culture's favorite pirates

Ahoy! In the real world, pirates are known for marauding and pillaging. But in pop culture, they're not half bad. In anticipation of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man No Tales" hitting theaters on May 26, 2017, we're rounding up our all-time favorite pop culture pirates. Keep reading to see who made the cut, starting with none other than Captain Jack Sparrow. Johnny Depp's alter ego is easily the most recognizable pirate ever to have sailed the seas of the silver screen. Whether charming the ladies with his boozy charisma, flailing his arms while hilariously fleeing capture, sword fighting, stealing or smoldering with his black-rimmed eyes, Captain Jack made pirate fans of us all -- and set the bar for all swashbucklers to come. Savvy?

