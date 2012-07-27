What a difference a baby can make!

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi once spent most summer weekends hanging out at New Jersey's club Karma with her MTV costars, but now that she's engaged and expecting her first child -- a boy! -- next month, she's opted to become a homebody.

In addition to mellowing her out, pregnancy has improved Snooki's relationship with her BFF, Jenni "JWoww" Farley. "Me and Jenni got closer just because I'm not going crazy all the time, so she's not getting annoyed with me," Snooki, 24, admits. "I'm kind of the responsible one!"

As she celebrates her final month of pregnancy, Snooki anticipates leaning on JWoww, 26, and her boyfriend, Roger Mathews, after their son Lorenzo's birth, so that she and fiance Jionni LaValle can enjoy a night out once in a while. "I definitely trust Jenni and Roger babysitting my child. Jenni said I scared her with being pregnant and engaged, so I don't think we've [encouraged them to start a family] at all," she reasoned.

JWoww is just as excited as Snooki to meet little Lorenzo. "Babysitting is the best because you can give them back, and give them back with a ton of sugar!" she jokes. "That's what I'm really excited for: doping him up on sugar and sending him back to Mommy."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Snooki: I'm Now the "Responsible One" With Jersey Shore Pals