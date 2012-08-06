Earl Spencer honored his late sister Princess Diana last Monday by naming his new daughter after her.

Spencer, 48, and his wife Countess Spencer, 39, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, on July 30. She was born at their family home in Althorp and weighed 8 lb., 14 oz. Lady Charlotte Diana is the first baby to be born at the estate (where the Princess of Wales was buried) since 1793.

"She's adorable –- another feisty little Spencer girl. We hadn't settled on a first name before the birth, but Charlotte is a name we both loved, and it really suits her. We knew that as soon as we saw her," he told the Daily Mail. "And, though it's been 15 years since Diana died, I still miss her every day, and I very much wanted her commemorated in the naming of our daughter."

This is Earl Spencer's seventh child. He has six children from two previous marriages -- Lady Kitty Eleanor, 21, twins Lady Eliza Victoria and Lady Katya Amelia, 20, and Louis Frederick John, 18, with his his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood and the Honorable Edmund Charles, 8, and Lady Lara Caroline, 6, with ex-wife Caroline Freud.

Countess Spencer also has two daughters from her previous marriage to film producer Mark Gordon. The couple married on June 18, 2011 at Althorp.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Princess Diana's Brother Names His Daughter in Her Memory