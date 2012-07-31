BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has elected producer Hawk Koch as its new president.

The group's board of governors elected Koch to its top office Tuesday for a one-year-term. He served as first vice president of the film academy last year and has represented its producers branch as a governor for nine years.

Koch's credits include "Losing Isaiah," "Gorky Park" and "Source Code." He succeeds film executive Tom Sherak, who served three consecutive terms as president.

———

Online:

www.oscars.org