WASHINGTON (AP) — Aretha Franklin says "it was fabulous" to have first lady Michelle Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder attend her show in Washington, D.C.

The Queen of Soul sang for Mrs. Obama and Holder — as well as for about 3,000 fans at DAR Constitution Hall on Saturday night. Afterward, Franklin said it was great to see her VIP guests relax and "shake their hips a little," especially after a tough reelection campaign.

Franklin has performed for Mrs. Obama before — at the inauguration of President Barack Obama. Franklin told The Associated Press she doesn't think there will be an encore in 2013, though if invited she "would certainly come and would love to sing."

Franklin also paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, singing "I Will Always Love You."