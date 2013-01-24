NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Damon has his revenge.

The actor, who's been the butt of a long-running joke on Jimmy Kimmel's ABC talk show, took over the program Thursday night and left a bound and gagged Kimmel to watch a succession of stars stop by.

For years, Kimmel has joked at the end of his show that he ran out of time and was unable to bring Damon on as a guest. In a show-long joke Thursday, Damon played a kidnapper who tied up Kimmel and hosted himself.

Guests included Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Reese Witherspoon, Sheryl Crow and, in the cruelest cut of all, Kimmel's ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman.