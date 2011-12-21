LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Digital music service Rhapsody has passed a million paying subscribers in the U.S.

The all-you-can-listen service says that keeps it in the lead as the most popular subscription service in the country. The Seattle-based company turned 10 years old this month.

Rhapsody's subscriber count hovered around 800,000 for years, but several recent developments re-ignited the business.

In August, its service began being bundled into a cellphone plan for Android phone users on carrier MetroPCS. The plan includes unlimited data, talk, text and music for $60 a month.

In October, it gained other subscribers through its purchase of Napster from Best Buy.

Still, it faces tough competition from new entrant Spotify, the Swedish music service that launched in the U.S. in July. Spotify says it has 2.5 million paying subscribers worldwide.