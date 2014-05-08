A Match.com made in heaven! Actress Rosa Blasi said "I do" to mortgage banker Todd William Harris in a surprise wedding on May 3, 16 months after they first connected via online dating site Match.com.

The actress -- who currently appears on Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" -- tied the knot at Nikita restaurant in Malibu, Calif., with just close family members in attendance. (And only the bride and groom were in on the surprise ceremony!) It was her second wedding; she was previously married to football player James Finn Jr., whom she divorced in 2008.

"At my first wedding, the photographer was $10,000 and the liquor bill alone was $12,000," she said. "But this entire wedding cost us less than $2,700. That has to be some sort of record!"

Blasi, 41, borrowed a $6,000 Italian lace dress from Mon Atelier for the occasion, and did her own hair, makeup, and flower arrangements. She also crafted her own wedding favors -- candles with photos of daughter Kaia and stepdaughter Ryan, both 7.

The only "Hollywood" part of the wedding was the person who married her: actress Lisa Ann Walter, of "Parent Trap" and "War of the Worlds" fame.

"Something old was me, something new was my hair extensions, something borrowed was the dress, and something blue was my OPI toe nail polish!" she quipped.

